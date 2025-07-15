After deadly Israeli strike in Bekaa, Hezbollah denounces 'major escalation' | Live

Hezbollah denounces 'abominable massacre' in Wadi Faara, Bekaa

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hezbollah strongly condemned the “abominable massacre” perpetrated by the “Zionist enemy” in the Wadi Faara region of the Bekaa. According to the Shiite party, the attack targeted a hydraulic shovel used to dig water wells, causing the death of twelve people, including seven “Syrian brothers,” as well as several injuries.

This “crime,” described by Hezbollah as a “serious aggression,” constitutes “a major escalation in the ongoing offensive against Lebanon and its people.” The statement accuses the Israeli enemy of “respecting neither laws nor international conventions” and of “committing massacres against innocent civilians.”

Hezbollah calls on the Lebanese state to "break with this useless silence" and "act seriously, immediately and firmly to make all international bodies, first and foremost the guarantor countries, face up to their responsibilities," in particular accusing the United States of shirking its obligations as guarantor of the cease-fire.

The party also insists that "the continued absence of a firm and active official position can only lead to a worsening of aggression." Hezbollah concludes by stressing that "the resilient Lebanese people, who have never accepted oppression, will remain more than ever firm and attached to their national choices of resistance, which are essential to confront the enemy, contain its aggression, and preserve Lebanon's dignity and sovereignty."