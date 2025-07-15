Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

UNITED NATIONS

Three members of UN commission on Israel resign


AFP / 15 July 2025 09:16

Three members of UN commission on Israel resign

Children wait with pots to receive meals from a charity kitchen in Gaza City on July 14, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

The three members of a United Nations commission charged with investigating human rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories have resigned, saying it is time to renew the body, a U.N. spokesperson said Monday. 

The three-person commission was created in 2021 and has been sharply criticized by Israel. 

South Africa's Navi Pillay, 83, who once headed the international tribunal for Rwanda, cited her age in a letter announcing her resignation. 

Australia's Chris Sidoti, 74, said in his letter it was an "appropriate time" to renew the commission, while India's Miloon Kothari, in his late 60s, just said it had been "an honur" to serve. 

Jurg Lauber, the head of the U.N.'s Human Rights Council, asked the council's member states to propose new members by Aug. 31. 

The three members of a United Nations commission charged with investigating human rights abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories have resigned, saying it is time to renew the body, a U.N. spokesperson said Monday. The three-person commission was created in 2021 and has been sharply criticized by Israel. South Africa's Navi Pillay, 83, who once headed the international tribunal for Rwanda, cited her age in a letter announcing her resignation. Australia's Chris Sidoti, 74, said in his letter it was an "appropriate time" to renew the commission, while India's Miloon Kothari, in his late 60s, just said it had been "an honur" to serve. Jurg Lauber, the head of the U.N.'s Human Rights Council, asked the council's member states to propose new members by Aug. 31. ...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read