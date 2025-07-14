Army arrests 10 for arms possession in Metn

BEIRUT — Ten people, including two foreign nationals, were arrested during an operation conducted by the Lebanese Army in the town of Btebyat in Metn, the military announced in a statement Sunday evening. The suspects nationality's were not specified.

The arrests were made on charges of possessing individual weapons and ammunition. According to the investigation's initial findings, the suspects do not appear to be linked to any known terrorist organization. The confiscated weapons were handed over to the competent authorities and a broader investigation has been launched.

Information was circulating online on Saturday regarding the arrest of foreign nationals who had allegedly stockpiled weapons with the intention of carrying out a terrorist attack in Lebanon, however the army's statement appears to refute these reports.

The arrests come at a time when, for several weeks, unverified reports have circulated — notably from circles close to Hezbollah— about a potential resurgence of the jihadist threat in Lebanon, fueling fears of a return to attacks.