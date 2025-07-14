Government forces capture Druze village near Sweida | LIVE

Syrian forces are intervening in deadly armed clashes that broke out over the weekend in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida. Six have been killed in the process.

Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties have threatened to leave Netanyahu's coalition if they aren't presented with a draft bill outlining the exemption of Haredi Jews from mandatory army service.

Gaza truce talks are reportedly stalled on the issue of Israeli troop withdrawal, despite assurances from Trump that a cease-fire could come in the next week.