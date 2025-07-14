Clashes in Syria, frictions with Barrack and dozens more shot at Gaza aid centers: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, July 14.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 14 July 2025 00:09
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, July 14, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Economy Minister Amer Bisat is touring the cities of Nabatieh and Saida today, meeting with municipal and governorate officials and touring the souqs.12 p.m.: Also in Nabatieh, the social affairs ministry will be holding a press conference to announce plans for the victims of and those still displaced by the Israel-Hezbollah war.The Syrian ministry of interior said that its forces will begin direct intervention in the Druze city of Sweida in an attempt to end fighting there that killed more than 30 people and injured 100 over the weekend, erupting after a wave of kidnappings, including the abduction on Friday of a Druze merchant.Netanyahu reportedly promised his coalition partner, far-right minister...
