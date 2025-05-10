India, Pakistan confirm cease-fire following Trump announcement

Indian and Pakistani officials confirmed a cease-fire agreement that was brokered by the United States amid rising tensions.
Pakistan's foreign minister told Geo News that this was "not partial" but, rather, a "full-fledged cease-fire understanding."
India's foreign minister said that the agreement would go into effect starting at 5 p.m. local time.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate cease-fire," amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.
