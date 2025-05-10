Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Over Syria, Baku plays intermediary between Tel Aviv and Ankara

As the two regional powers vie for influence in the new Syria, Azerbaijan seeks to avoid confrontation between its allies.

OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 10 May 2025 13:58

Over Syria, Baku plays intermediary between Tel Aviv and Ankara

Meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in Munich, on Feb. 16, 2024. (Credit: Press Service of the Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan)

Senior Turkish and Israeli officials met again in Baku on Thursday, May 8, for "deconfliction" talks focused on Syria — marking their second such meeting in less than two months. With tensions between Ankara and Tel Aviv threatening to escalate into a direct confrontation in the region, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as an intermediary, leveraging its strong ties with both countries.In April, the frictions between the two countries centered on Israeli strikes targeting Syrian bases that Turkey could rely on in the event of a defense agreement with Damascus. This latest meeting followed Israeli interference in response to the Syrian acts of violence committed against Syria’s Druze minority. On May 2, as Israeli warplanes continued bombing Syria, "Turkish planes sent warning signals and jammed Israeli fighter jets to force them out of...
