UN committee warns against 'another Naqba'

The world could witness "another Naqba" in the Palestinian Territories, an ad hoc United Nations committee warned Friday, referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the war that accompanied the creation of Israel in 1948.

"Israel continues to inflict unimaginable suffering on people living under its occupation, while rapidly expanding land confiscation as part of its broader colonial aspirations," warned the U.N. Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People. "What we are witnessing could very well be another Naqba."