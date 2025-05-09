Israel promises to respond 'vigorously' to missiles fired from Yemen

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz promised Friday to respond "vigorously" to missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels, shortly after the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.
"The Houthis continue to launch Iranian missiles at Israel. As we have promised, we will respond vigorously in Yemen and wherever necessary," Katz said in a message on X.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz promised Friday to respond "vigorously" to missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels, shortly after the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.
"The Houthis continue to launch Iranian missiles at Israel. As we have promised, we will respond vigorously in Yemen and wherever necessary," Katz said in a message on X.