ISRAEL

Israel promises to respond 'vigorously' to missiles fired from Yemen


By AFP, 09 May 2025 18:47

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz promised Friday to respond "vigorously" to missiles launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels, shortly after the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

"The Houthis continue to launch Iranian missiles at Israel. As we have promised, we will respond vigorously in Yemen and wherever necessary," Katz said in a message on X.

