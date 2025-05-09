Houthi rebels claim to have fired a missile at Tel Aviv airport

Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed on Friday to have targeted Tel Aviv airport in Israel, where the military had earlier announced intercepting a missile fired from Yemen.

The Houthis have "conducted a qualitative military operation targeting (...) Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied region of Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile," said Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, who also reported a drone launch toward the area.