YEMEN

Houthi rebels claim to have fired a missile at Tel Aviv airport


By AFP, 09 May 2025 18:44

Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed on Friday to have targeted Tel Aviv airport in Israel, where the military had earlier announced intercepting a missile fired from Yemen.

The Houthis have "conducted a qualitative military operation targeting (...) Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied region of Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile," said Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, who also reported a drone launch toward the area.

