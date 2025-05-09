Israel will not participate in food aid distribution plan, says U.S. ambassador

Israel will not participate in the planned distribution of food aid under a U.S.-led humanitarian initiative in the besieged Gaza Strip but will ensure its security, the U.S. ambassador to Israel said Friday.

"The Israelis will be involved in providing the necessary military security, as it is a war zone, but they will not participate in the distribution of food, nor even in its transport into Gaza," Mike Huckabee said during a press briefing.

Washington announced that a new "foundation" would be responsible for supervising the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territory, where this aid is vital for the 2.4 million inhabitants but completely blocked by Israel since March 2.

This initiative, which would replace existing mechanisms and seems to sideline the U.N. and NGOs, comes after 19 months of war between Israel and Hamas, and has drawn international criticism.

"We call on the United Nations, all NGOs, all governments ... We invite all concerned parties to participate in this process," Huckabee said, adding that he hoped for the plan's implementation "very soon."

A long-time supporter of Israel, Huckabee stated that "several partners have already agreed to take part in this initiative," without disclosing names.

Claiming there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israel says the blockade aims to force Hamas to release the hostages still held there since the Palestinian Islamist movement's attack on Israel that triggered the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

The security at the distribution points would be ensured "by private contractors," while the Israeli military would be responsible for security "at a distance from the distribution points" to protect them from ongoing fighting, Huckabee indicated.

"There is obviously a humanitarian crisis. That's precisely why we need a humanitarian aid program," he also said, blaming Hamas, which is accused of diverting aid.

For weeks, U.N. and NGO officials have been warning about food, medicine, and fuel shortages in Gaza.

The Hamas attack on October 7 resulted in the death of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official data.

Israeli reprisals have killed at least 52,787 in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas Health Ministry data, deemed reliable by the U.N.