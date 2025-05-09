INTERVIEW
'EBRD is ready to resume its investments in Lebanon': Matteo Patrone
While Lebanon awaits the launch of the reforms that have been requested, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is looking for ways to finance certain projects, according to its vice president.
L'OLJ / By Philippe HAGE BOUTROS, 09 May 2025 16:08
Matteo Patrone is the first senior executive of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to have made an official visit to Lebanon last April. The vice president of the EBRD discusses with L’Orient-Le Jour the objectives of this visit, which reflects the willingness of the management of this international financial institution, closely linked to the European Union, to fully resume its activities in the country as soon as the reforms expected by the international community are initiated.This is the first official visit by an EBRD vice presidency delegation since 2020. Why was this particular moment chosen? What was the main objective?Despite the numerous events that Lebanon has gone through, the EBRD has maintained its presence in the country in order to continue monitoring projects launched before and after 2019, while...
