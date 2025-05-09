Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CONCLAVE 2025

Israel PM wishes success to 'first Pope from the United States'


AFP / 09 May 2025 09:32

Israel PM wishes success to 'first Pope from the United States'

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost (L) addresses the crowd on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Pope Leo XIV and the "Catholic community worldwide" on the election of the new pontiff.

"I wish the first Pope from the United States success in fostering hope and reconciliation among all faiths," Netanyahu said in a post on X from the prime minister's office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Pope Leo XIV and the "Catholic community worldwide" on the election of the new pontiff.

"I wish the first Pope from the United States success in fostering hope and reconciliation among all faiths," Netanyahu said in a post on X from the prime minister's office.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read