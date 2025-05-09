Israel PM wishes success to 'first Pope from the United States'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Pope Leo XIV and the "Catholic community worldwide" on the election of the new pontiff.
"I wish the first Pope from the United States success in fostering hope and reconciliation among all faiths," Netanyahu said in a post on X from the prime minister's office.
