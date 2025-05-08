Motorcyclist in good health after being pushed in front of bus in Dbayeh

An undated video of a biker brutally kicking another motorcycle, causing the second bike to fall as a bus passes by, circulated on social media Thursday. This incident occurred amid traffic on the Dbayeh highway.

According to a source from the Internal Security Forces (ISF), it was an "attempted theft" of the overturned vehicle. The biker on the moped pushed in front of the bus narrowly escaped collision, according to this source, and was in good health. The ISF added that the case "was referred to justice," without specifying whether the attacker was arrested.

The video sparked outrage online, with many internet users labeling the act "criminal."

"It's an attempted murder!" and "This guy deserves a life sentence," they exclaimed, labeling the attacker as a "murderer." Some demanded his identification and a trial.