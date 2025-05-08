‘Burn the resistance dollars’: Fake bills dropped by Israeli drone in Naqoura

BEIRUT — An Israeli drone dropped fake bills with anti-Hezbollah slogans over Naqoura, in the Sour district, on Thursday, locals told our on-site reporter, Lyana Alameddine.

The yellow and white bills featured various slogans, all against the party and its funding of its base. Some bills read: "The era of lies and deceit of the Resistance is over, burn the Resistance dollars," while others stated that "Hezbollah's dollars are 'haram' [forbidden by God] and will serve you no purpose since Hezbollah has destroyed your homes and displaced your families."

Unidentified characters and other words written in illegible script resembling decorative Arabic adorned these slips of paper.

The fake dollar bills were covered with unidentified symbols and words written in an ornate, illegible script resembling decorative Arabic. It also contained typos, including the misspelling of the word "resistance."

Intense bombings

The bills were dropped over Naqoura, a village largely destroyed by Israeli strikes, while about 15 Israeli missiles hit the Nabatieh district in near-simultaneous strikes, killing at least one person, in bombings described as "among the most intense" on Lebanon since the cease-fire took effect on Nov. 27.

Israel regularly drops leaflets on border towns in southern Lebanon to urge residents to oppose Hezbollah, and its army often broadcasts prerecorded messages using drones as they overfly southern Lebanese villages.

During the war, it sometimes dropped leaflets urging citizens to evacuate certain areas, claiming it planned to target them because of the presence of Hezbollah infrastructure.