Strikes on Nabatieh region: two killed and four injured, Israel says it targeted Hezbollah tunnel | LIVE

Israeli drones are flying over several villages in the Nabatieh region, according to our correspondent.
Gaza: Red Cross official calls aid blockade 'unacceptable'
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s humanitarian director, Pierre Krähenbühl, has condemned the ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling the situation “unacceptable,” according to AFP.
“The coming days will be absolutely critical, as we are running out of medical supplies and other aid,” Krähenbühl told reporters in Geneva. “It is unacceptable that humanitarian aid is not being allowed into the Gaza Strip,” he said.
While rejecting the notion of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel is planning to expand its military offensive, Israeli authorities maintain the blockade is intended to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages still held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attack.
“For now, the most effective way to deliver aid to the population is to lift the measures that have been put in place to block humanitarian access,” Krähenbühl added.
Two killed and four injured in the Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, medical sources told L'Orient Today.
Kfar Roummane strikes: panic among residents, roads blocked
Head of Kfar Roummane's municipality, Haitham Abou Zeid, stated that municipal teams, accompanied by Civil Defense units and emergency services, “headed to the site of the strike and are working to reopen the road that was blocked due to the heavy airstrikes carried out by Israeli warplanes.”
He noted that "many cases of panic and fear were reported among residents and schoolchildren as a result of the airstrikes, in addition to broken windows in some homes and schools." He said this to L'Orient Today.
Workers targeted by Israeli drone in Houla, South Lebanon
Israeli drone dropped a bomb targeting workers performing maintenance on the power grid in Houla (Marjeyoun), according to our correspondent in the south. No injuries were reported.
Strikes on South Lebanon: President Joseph Aoun monitoring situation
Aoun stated that he is "monitoring security developments" in southern Lebanon following a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Nabatieh region. According to a brief statement posted on the presidency’s X account, Aoun has "received reports on the consequences" of the strikes and the targeted locations.
Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah’s 'strategic underground project'
Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Israeli fighter jets struck a site used by Hezbollah to "manage its firing and defense systems" in the Chqif area, a village about 8 kilometers from Nabatieh. He claimed the strikes targeted Hezbollah members described as “saboteurs” along with “combat assets.”
“This site was part of a strategic underground project that has now been disabled,” he added, noting that Hezbollah has repeatedly published videos showcasing an extensive tunnel network during the ongoing conflict.
At least one killed in Nabatieh region
Lebanon’s Health Ministry has reported at least one death in the Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Nabatieh region. According to the preliminary toll, eight others were injured.
🔴Strikes in Nabatieh are one of Israel's most intense bombardments since a cease-fire brokered by U.S. in November, two security sources told Reuters.
🔴"I affirm that all Israeli violations and breaches of Resolution 1701 and the cease-fire understandings must cease, and that the government has not and will not spare any effort to expedite the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory," Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in a post on X.
Testimony from Kfar Jouz, Nabatieh region
Hassan, who prefers to use only his first name due to also holding American nationality, is in Lebanon for his engagement and was in Kfar Jouz to buy jewelry for his fiancee. "I had never heard airstrikes like this before," he told L'Orient Today. "People didn’t seem to react, even the children. They looked scared, but didn’t really scream — it’s becoming like a new normal. It seems Israel won’t stop on its own; it must be stopped."
Situation in Nabatieh after Israeli airstrikes
According to witnesses contacted by L'Orient Today, the streets of Nabatieh are crowded following Israeli airstrikes on the hills surrounding the city, located north of the Litani River. An educator at al-Moustapha School shared that parents arrived at the school to pick up their children before classes ended.
Our correspondent reports that light injuries and cases of fainting have been reported in homes near the bombed sites. No official casualty figures from the airstrikes are available at this time.
Strikes on Nabatieh: Ambulances head to impact sites
Ambulances have been dispatched to the locations hit by Israeli airstrikes in the Nabatieh region, according to our correspondent.
Israeli fire targets vehicle between Adaisseh and Kfar Kila
Israeli forces targeted a civilian vehicle traveling on the road between Adaisseh and Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun district. According to our correspondent, the passengers survived the attack.
Additionally, Israeli artillery fired two shells at a farm in Bastara and near the outskirts of Shebaa, both located in the Hasbaya district, our correspondent reports.
Testimony
"Hezbollah should attack Israel. This is ridiculous. We are being attacked daily, and no one is stopping Israel. Now the President [Joseph Aoun] will come out in the media and say, 'I condemn this attack.’ How does his condemnation benefit me?” Mira Abu Khalil, a 27-year-old resident of Sour, told L'Orient Today.
Strikes near Nabatieh: Israeli media claims attack on 'very important target'
According to Channel 14, citing military sources, the strikes near Nabatieh were aimed at a "very important target," though no further details were provided.
Strikes on Nabatieh region: what we know
According to our correspondent in the South, more than 15 missiles were fired in near-simultaneous strikes targeting the Nabatieh area.
Residents report that fighter jets continue to fly over southern Lebanon.
Over 15 missiles were launched at the hills of Nabatieh Fawqa, the hills of Kfartabnit, and the Ali al-Taher forest (all located in Nabatieh), our correspondent reported.
More details on strikes in Nabatieh Region
According to our correspondent in the South, the strikes targeted the hills and wooded highlands of Kfar Tebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa.
🔴 'Dozens' of strikes reported in Southern Lebanon, including Nabatieh region
Residents in southern Lebanon have reported numerous Israeli airstrikes across the area, particularly around Nabatieh, north of the Litani River. Witnesses described "dozens" of bombings.
Israeli forces shut UN schools in East Jerusalem
Israeli police forces shut down two United Nations schools in Shuafat on Thursday morning, as confirmed by an AFP journalist. The U.N. agency operating the schools acknowledged Israel's closure of all three schools in this Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem.
Israeli forces evicted the children present, many of whom left in tears, and posted a closure notice stating that the schools were operating illegally without "authorization," according to an AFP photographer.
Netanyahu expresses doubt over fate of three hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed doubts on Wednesday about the fate of three hostages still held in Gaza since the Oct.7, 2023, attack, following conflicting reports. “We know for certain that 21 hostages are alive — there’s no debate about that. As for the other three, unfortunately, we don’t know if they are still alive,” Netanyahu said in a video released on Telegram. “What is certain is the 21, but we are not giving up on anyone — not the three, nor the others,” he added.
On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that three more hostages had died and claimed that only 21 remain alive.
Trump claims three more hostages killed
On Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated that three additional hostages had died, leaving only 21 believed to be alive.
Israel threatens Tehran
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that Iran could face the same fate as Hezbollah in Beirut and Hamas in Gaza, following a missile strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebels — an Iranian ally — on Tel Aviv airport. “You are directly responsible,” said Gallant. “What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut and Hamas in Gaza, we will do to you in Tehran.”
Macron calls for intensified fight against Hezbollah
During a joint press conference with interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to "intensify and systematize the fight against Hezbollah," counter Iran’s influence in the region, and support the stability of both Syria and Lebanon.
Five killed in Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahiya
Palestinian Civil Defense reported that five people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike at dawn on the Abu Rayyan family home in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. The Israeli military has not commented.
Gaza Civil Defense: 75% of vehicles grounded due to fuel shortage
Palestinian Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that 75% of their emergency vehicles in Gaza are out of service due to a lack of diesel, as Israel has blocked aid entry since March 2. He also reported a critical shortage of generators and oxygen machines.
