Sharaa meets Macron in Paris, Labor Ministry proposes 50% minimum wage hike: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, May 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:12:30 p.m. – Press conference by the National Campaign to Return Syrian Refugees, titled “Let’s Hear the Voices of Victims Slaughtered Twice,” at Bayt al-Amel in Jal El Dib.1:00 p.m. – Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri chairs meeting of Parliament’s Bureau.Netherlands calls for blocking EU trade agreement with Israel: The Netherlands’ chief of diplomacy yesterday called for an urgent review of the European Union-Israel Association Agreement, seeking to bar its renewal over Israeli violations against “international humanitarian law” during its war on Gaza, the Associated Press reported. The same day, Israeli airstrikes killed eight members of the same family, including three children, in Khan Younis, rescuers told AFP, and 25...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, May 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:12:30 p.m. – Press conference by the National Campaign to Return Syrian Refugees, titled “Let’s Hear the Voices of Victims Slaughtered Twice,” at Bayt al-Amel in Jal El Dib.1:00 p.m. – Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri chairs meeting of Parliament’s Bureau.Netherlands calls for blocking EU trade agreement with Israel: The Netherlands’ chief of diplomacy yesterday called for an urgent review of the European Union-Israel Association Agreement, seeking to bar its renewal over Israeli violations against “international humanitarian law” during its war on Gaza, the Associated Press reported. The same day, Israeli airstrikes killed eight members of the same family, including three children, in Khan Younis, rescuers...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in