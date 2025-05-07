Sharaa meets Macron in Paris, Labor Ministry proposes 50% minimum wage hike: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, May 8.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 08 May 2025 09:31
Thursday, May 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:12:30 p.m. – Press conference by the National Campaign to Return Syrian Refugees, titled "Let's Hear the Voices of Victims Slaughtered Twice," at Bayt al-Amel in Jal El Dib.1:00 p.m. – Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri chairs meeting of Parliament's Bureau.Netherlands calls for blocking EU trade agreement with Israel: The Netherlands' chief of diplomacy yesterday called for an urgent review of the European Union-Israel Association Agreement, seeking to bar its renewal over Israeli violations against "international humanitarian law" during its war on Gaza, the Associated Press reported. The same day, Israeli airstrikes killed eight members of the same family, including three children, in Khan Younis, rescuers told AFP, and 25...
