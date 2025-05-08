Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SUDAN

UAE provided Chinese weapons to paramilitaries, according to Amnesty International


By AFP, 08 May 2025 14:20

Clouds of smoke rise above Port Sudan's harbor on May 6, 2025, after a drone strike. (Credit: AFP.)

Chinese weapons supplied by the United Arab Emirates to the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been identified in Sudan, in blatant violation of the U.N. arms embargo, Amnesty International stated Thursday in a press release.

The conflict, which has pitted the army against the paramilitaries since April 2023, has recently seen an increase in drone attacks attributed by the army to the RSF, particularly on strategic sites in Port Sudan (east), the temporary seat of the government and the logistical epicenter of humanitarian aid.

