INTERNAL TENSIONS
Could the demand to disarm Hezbollah trigger another May 7?
Many Lebanese people cannot forget May 7, 2008, when Hezbollah carried out a takeover in Beirut and parts of the Chouf-Aley district.
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 08 May 2025 11:50
The Future Movement is the main group that recalls this date each year, viewing it as a moment of failure against Hezbollah’s forces. As for Hezbollah’s opponents in Lebanon, May 7 serves as an opportunity to criticize the party, accusing it of once again seeking to control the country.This raises a key question today: Is Lebanon on the brink of another May 7, amid increasing calls to disarm Hezbollah? A look back at the events that occurred 17 years ago is necessary to see how likely history is to repeat itself. In the lead-up to May 7, 2008, there were a series of clashes between Hezbollah and supporters of the Future Movement in several parts of Beirut, to the point where gunfire in neighborhoods, including Ras al-Nabeh and Basta, had become almost routine. Read more Priority is to remove weapons from southern Lebanon, says Joseph...
