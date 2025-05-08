Israeli forces shut UN schools in East Jerusalem

Israeli police forces shut down two United Nations schools in Chouafat on Thursday morning, as witnessed by an AFP journalist, with the U.N. agency confirming Israel's closure of its three schools in this Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem.
Israeli forces expelled children present at the sites, many of whom left crying, and posted a closure order stating that the schools were operating illegally due to a lack of "authorization," according to the AFP photographer.
