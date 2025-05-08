Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israeli forces shut UN schools in East Jerusalem


By AFP, 08 May 2025 11:24

Palestinian schoolgirls leave an UNRWA school in the Shuafat refugee camp, in East Jerusalem, on May 8, 2025, as Israeli security forces prepare to close the educational establishment. (Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP.)

Israeli police forces shut down two United Nations schools in Chouafat on Thursday morning, as witnessed by an AFP journalist, with the U.N. agency confirming Israel's closure of its three schools in this Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces expelled children present at the sites, many of whom left crying, and posted a closure order stating that the schools were operating illegally due to a lack of "authorization," according to the AFP photographer.

