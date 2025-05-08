Iran denies involvement in alleged plot against Israeli embassy in London

Iran denied Thursday any involvement in an alleged plot against the Israeli embassy in London, following the arrest of Iranian nationals in the United Kingdom in anti-terrorism operations.

On Sunday, British authorities announced the arrest of eight people, including seven Iranians, as part of two separate operations. According to reports published by The Times, these arrests followed an alleged plot targeting the Israeli embassy in London, which has not been confirmed by authorities.

"Iran categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms having received no allegations through appropriate diplomatic channels," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the social network X. British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that the arrests took place as part of 'two major operations conducted to combat state threats and terrorism.'

On Tuesday, Araghchi stated that his country was "ready to assist in investigations" if "credible allegations of misconduct are established" against detained Iranian nationals.

These arrests come as Iran and the United States have started talks on the Iranian nuclear issue since April 12 under the mediation of Oman. "There is a history of cases where third parties determined to derail diplomacy and provoke escalation resort to desperate measures, including false flag operations," Araghchi said Thursday, without any further explanation. "Iran is ready to engage to shed light on what actually took place," he added.

Iran had announced last Friday a meeting with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, but it did not take place after the postponement of the fourth round of talks with the United States.