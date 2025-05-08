75% of Civil Defense vehicles immobilized in Gaza due to lack of fuel

Palestinian Civil Defense stated Thursday that 75% of its emergency vehicles in the Gaza Strip were immobilized due to a lack of fuel, as Israel has been blocking the entry of all aid into the territory since March 2.

"Seventy-five percent of our vehicles are at a standstill due to a diesel shortage," said the Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza, Mahmoud Bassal, to AFP. "We are suffering from a severe shortage of electricity generators and oxygen equipment," he added.