HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

75% of Civil Defense vehicles immobilized in Gaza due to lack of fuel


By AFP, 08 May 2025 09:53

Members of the Palestinian Civil Defense extinguishing a fire after an Israeli bombing in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, in September 2024. (Credit: AFP.)

Palestinian Civil Defense stated Thursday that 75% of its emergency vehicles in the Gaza Strip were immobilized due to a lack of fuel, as Israel has been blocking the entry of all aid into the territory since March 2.

"Seventy-five percent of our vehicles are at a standstill due to a diesel shortage," said the Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza, Mahmoud Bassal, to AFP. "We are suffering from a severe shortage of electricity generators and oxygen equipment," he added.

