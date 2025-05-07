Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Houthi cease-fire deal


AFP / 07 May 2025 19:20

A destroyed aircraft sits on the tarmac of Sanaa International Airport on May 7, 2025, a day after Israeli warplanes struck Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen. (Credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP)

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed a deal brokered by Oman ending hostilities between the United States and Yemen's Houthis rebels following weeks of airstrikes by American forces.

Saudi Arabia "welcomed the statement issued by the Sultanate of Oman regarding the reaching of a cease-fire in Yemen with the aim of protecting international navigation and trade," the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to Houthi strikes on Red Sea shipping.

