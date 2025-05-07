Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Houthi cease-fire deal

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed a deal brokered by Oman ending hostilities between the United States and Yemen's Houthis rebels following weeks of airstrikes by American forces.
Saudi Arabia "welcomed the statement issued by the Sultanate of Oman regarding the reaching of a cease-fire in Yemen with the aim of protecting international navigation and trade," the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to Houthi strikes on Red Sea shipping.
