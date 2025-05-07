Lebanon’s minimum wage to be potentially raised to LL28 million in first phase

BEIRUT — A meeting was held on Wednesday between Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — to address minimum wage hikes and other adjustments for private sector employees, according to a statement on Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).The minister announced plans to increase the minimum wage to LL28,000,000 in a first phase – the equivalent of $312 at today’s rate of LL89,500 to the dollar – up from LL18,000,000 (around $200), or a 50 percent hike from its current level.“There was an honest, clear, and responsible debate among all participants. Some reservations were expressed, and while we did not reach a consensus on final figures, I proposed a gradual plan consisting of several steps,” Haidar stated. Read more...
