Lebanon’s minimum wage to be potentially raised to LL28 million in first phase

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — A meeting was held on Wednesday between Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — to address minimum wage hikes and other adjustments for private sector employees, according to a statement on Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).The minister announced plans to increase the minimum wage to LL28,000,000 in a first phase – the equivalent of $312 at today’s rate of LL89,500 to the dollar – up from LL18,000,000 (around $200), or a 50 percent hike from its current level.“There was an honest, clear, and responsible debate among all participants. Some reservations were expressed, and while we did not reach a consensus on final figures, I proposed a gradual plan consisting of several steps,” Haidar stated. Read more...

BEIRUT — A meeting was held on Wednesday between Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — to address minimum wage hikes and other adjustments for private sector employees, according to a statement on Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).The minister announced plans to increase the minimum wage to LL28,000,000 in a first phase – the equivalent of $312 at today’s rate of LL89,500 to the dollar – up from LL18,000,000 (around $200), or a 50 percent hike from its current level.“There was an honest, clear, and responsible debate among all participants. Some reservations were expressed, and while we did not reach a consensus on final figures, I proposed a gradual plan consisting of several steps,” Haidar...

You have reached your article limit Get the biggest stories at the smallest price! Limited offer: $6.9/month instead of $12.9 Already have an account? Log in