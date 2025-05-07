Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LABOR RIGHTS

Lebanon’s minimum wage to be potentially raised to LL28 million in first phase

Additional increases in family and school allowances have also been announced.

L'Orient Today / By Stephanie Bechara, 07 May 2025 19:33

Lebanon’s minimum wage to be potentially raised to LL28 million in first phase

Meeting between Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and the Index Committee on Wednesday, 7 May 2025. (Credit: NNA).

BEIRUT — A meeting was held on Wednesday between Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — to address minimum wage hikes and other adjustments for private sector employees, according to a statement on Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).The minister announced plans to increase the minimum wage to LL28,000,000 in a first phase – the equivalent of $312 at today’s rate of LL89,500 to the dollar – up from LL18,000,000 (around $200), or a 50 percent hike from its current level.“There was an honest, clear, and responsible debate among all participants. Some reservations were expressed, and while we did not reach a consensus on final figures, I proposed a gradual plan consisting of several steps,” Haidar stated. Read more...
BEIRUT — A meeting was held on Wednesday between Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — to address minimum wage hikes and other adjustments for private sector employees, according to a statement on Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).The minister announced plans to increase the minimum wage to LL28,000,000 in a first phase – the equivalent of $312 at today’s rate of LL89,500 to the dollar – up from LL18,000,000 (around $200), or a 50 percent hike from its current level.“There was an honest, clear, and responsible debate among all participants. Some reservations were expressed, and while we did not reach a consensus on final figures, I proposed a gradual plan consisting of several steps,” Haidar...
On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read