Defense minister freezes weapon carry permits in North, Akkar governorates

National Defense Minister General Michel Menassa issued a decision to freeze the validity of weapon carry permits in the North and Akkar governorates from May 10 at midnight until May 13 at midnight, the minister said in the decision issued Wednesday.

The decision has been issued to freeze the validity of carrying arms until the process of issuing the results of the municipal and mokhtar elections, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the north reported.

According to the decision, certain exceptions apply.

"Diplomatic weapon carry permits" and "private weapon carry permits granted to bodyguards of specific individuals [former presidents, ministers, deputies, political party leaders and religious figures] when accompanying the person" are exempted.

Additionally, all weapon carry permits remain valid "outside the Mount Lebanon Governorate."

The decision emphasizes that "any violation of the provisions of this decision will result in the imposition of the harshest penalties," and the "Army Command is tasked with enforcing the decision strictly, referring violators to the military judiciary."

The municipal elections were postponed thrice, in 2022, 2023 and 2024. On Sunday, May 4, the vote took place in the governorates of Mount Lebanon, and will continue on May 11 in North Lebanon and Akkar, and on May 18, in the Bekaa, Baalbeck-Hermel region and Beirut. They will be held in the South on May 24.

Reporting contributed by Michel Hallak.