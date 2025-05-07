Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
The Ultra-Zionist group Betar is resurfacing in the US

Last February, the group demanded "more blood in Gaza" in a post on X.

OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 07 May 2025 17:51

Photo taken from a Betar USA X publication, Feb. 18, 2025 (X/Betar USA)

One of the most vocal allies of the Trump administration in efforts to erase the word “genocide” from U.S. university campuses is making a comeback. Betar, the historic movement of Israel’s revisionist far right, had remained largely out of the headlines for decades. But amid the Gaza war, the group is reemerging, ramping up provocative actions aimed at intimidating pro-Palestinian protesters and silencing voices calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.The organization, which identifies as both Jewish and Zionist, frequently shares videos on social media showing its members burning Palestinian flags or provoking confrontations with demonstrators — at times escalating into physical altercations.On March 8, after Mahmoud Khalil, an activist and Columbia University graduate, was arrested at his home by U.S. Immigration and Customs...
