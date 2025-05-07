Hamas seeks a 'global and complete agreement' to end the war

Hamas called for a "global and complete agreement" to end the war in Gaza, rejecting attempts to impose a "partial agreement" before Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East.
A member of Hamas' political bureau Bassem Naim, said the group "insists on the need to reach a global and complete agreement to end the war," and rejects "desperate attempts, ahead of the American President Donald Trump's visit to the region, to impose a partial agreement."
