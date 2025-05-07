Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Hamas seeks a 'global and complete agreement' to end the war


AFP / 07 May 2025 14:36

Palestinians inspect the destroyed shelters in a UNRWA school housing displaced people, following an Israeli attack in the Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza Strip, on May 7, 2025. (Credit: AFP / EYAD BABA)

Hamas called for a "global and complete agreement" to end the war in Gaza, rejecting attempts to impose a "partial agreement" before Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East.

A member of Hamas' political bureau Bassem Naim, said the group "insists on the need to reach a global and complete agreement to end the war," and rejects "desperate attempts, ahead of the American President Donald Trump's visit to the region, to impose a partial agreement."

