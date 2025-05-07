Civil defense reports 15 killed in Israeli airstrike

Palestinian Civil Defense reported Wednesday that 15 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced persons in the northern Gaza Strip.
"Our teams recovered 15 [dead] and ten injured after a strike by Israeli occupation aircraft on the al-Karama school, which houses displaced persons," in the eastern part of Gaza City, Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defense, told AFP.
