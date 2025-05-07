Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CONFLICT

Washington ends separate Palestinian Affairs Unit in Jerusalem


07 May 2025 10:59

A photo taken on the outskirts of the Beit Hanina neighborhood, in East Jerusalem, shows a construction crane and Israeli flags in Ramat Shlomo, a Jewish settlement in the eastern sector of Jerusalem annexed by Israel, on May 5, 2025. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP.

President Donald Trump's administration said yesterday that the United States would end an independent Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem, a largely symbolic move but one supported by Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio "has decided to fully merge the responsibilities of the Office of Palestinian Affairs with other sections of the United States Embassy," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.


