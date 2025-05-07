Washington ends separate Palestinian Affairs Unit in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump's administration said yesterday that the United States would end an independent Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem, a largely symbolic move but one supported by Israel.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio "has decided to fully merge the responsibilities of the Office of Palestinian Affairs with other sections of the United States Embassy," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.
