Israeli strike kills eight members of the same family

Eight members of the same family, including children, were killed Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, said the local civil defense, reporting three other deaths in a raid elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

"Eleven [deaths], including at least one child, and more than 20 injured — mainly women and children — were transported to the hospital after the bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israeli occupation forces," Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

The deadliest airstrike occurred in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where eight members of the al-Qidra family, aged 2 to 54, were killed in their home, Bassal stated. The Israeli army "targeted the al-Qidra family home while they were inside, without any warning, with the deliberate intention to kill," he said. The three other Palestinians were killed in an airstrike against another house in the Jabalia camp in the north, he added. The Israeli army did not immediately comment.