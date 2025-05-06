Israeli drone hits a vehicle in Kfar Remmane, killing one and injuring another

An Israeli drone targeted a car in the "al-Jamaat" neighborhood of the village of Kfar Remmane (Nabatieh district), witnesses told our correspondent in southern Lebanon. The strike resulted in one fatality, the driver of the vehicle, and a Syrian passerby on the road.

This incident comes as the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, urged the Israeli army on Tuesday to "completely withdraw from Lebanese territory and not target the prefabs in border villages."

"Every situation that can lead to an escalation of confrontation must be avoided, and we will do our best in this regard in accordance with resolution 1701 to contribute to this stability," emphasized General Lázaro following a meeting in the Jdeidet Marjeyoun municipality building, as his tenure at the head of UNIFIL nears its end. "We urge the Israeli army to completely withdraw from Lebanese territory and not target prefabs in border villages," he continued.

Despite the cease-fire agreement, the Israeli army continues to conduct nearly daily airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon and occupies five points it deems "strategic." More than 151 people have been killed since the truce.

The UNIFIL commander added that although the situation in southern Lebanon is "more stable today than a few months ago," it remains fragile. "The solution in this region can only be achieved through political decisions, not through us (as UNIFIL) or military actions," he stated. "We recognize that the needs are significant and UNIFIL will always stand by the Lebanese people to the best of our abilities within our mandate and U.N. resolution 1701," Lázaro concluded.

In recent days, hostility towards the U.N. force from residents of southern Lebanon has increased, blaming UNIFIL for patrolling villages without the Lebanese army.