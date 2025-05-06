Sanaa Airport 'completely destroyed' in Israeli raids, according to official

Sanaa International Airport, held by Houthi rebels, was "completely destroyed" on Tuesday in Israeli strikes, an airport official told AFP.
"Three of the seven planes belonging to the national carrier Yemenia have been destroyed at Sanaa Airport, and the international airport has been completely destroyed," the official said.
Sanaa International Airport, held by Houthi rebels, was "completely destroyed" on Tuesday in Israeli strikes, an airport official told AFP.
"Three of the seven planes belonging to the national carrier Yemenia have been destroyed at Sanaa Airport, and the international airport has been completely destroyed," the official said.