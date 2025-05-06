Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

YEMEN

Sanaa Airport 'completely destroyed' in Israeli raids, according to official


By AFP, 06 May 2025 19:30

Sanaa International Airport, held by Houthi rebels, was "completely destroyed" on Tuesday in Israeli strikes, an airport official told AFP.

"Three of the seven planes belonging to the national carrier Yemenia have been destroyed at Sanaa Airport, and the international airport has been completely destroyed," the official said.

Sanaa International Airport, held by Houthi rebels, was "completely destroyed" on Tuesday in Israeli strikes, an airport official told AFP.

"Three of the seven planes belonging to the national carrier Yemenia have been destroyed at Sanaa Airport, and the international airport has been completely destroyed," the official said.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read