Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ISRAEL/IRAN

Israel warns Iran it will face ‘all consequences’ of Houthi attacks


By AFP, 06 May 2025 19:12

This photo, released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO), shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) and Defense Minister Israel Katz (left) during a visit in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 15, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday deemed Iran “directly responsible” for the Houthi rebels’ attacks on Israel and warned that Tehran would face “all the consequences.”

“This isa a warning message to the head of the Iranian octopus: you are directly responsible for any attack carried out by the Houthi tentacle of the octopus against the State of Israel – and you will bear all the consequences,” Katz said in a video recording with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday deemed Iran “directly responsible” for the Houthi rebels’ attacks on Israel and warned that Tehran would face “all the consequences.”

“This isa a warning message to the head of the Iranian octopus: you are directly responsible for any attack carried out by the Houthi tentacle of the octopus against the State of Israel – and you will bear all the consequences,” Katz said in a video recording with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read