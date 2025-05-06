Israel warns Iran it will face ‘all consequences’ of Houthi attacks

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday deemed Iran “directly responsible” for the Houthi rebels’ attacks on Israel and warned that Tehran would face “all the consequences.”

“This isa a warning message to the head of the Iranian octopus: you are directly responsible for any attack carried out by the Houthi tentacle of the octopus against the State of Israel – and you will bear all the consequences,” Katz said in a video recording with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.