YEMEN

Three killed in Israeli strikes according to Houthis


By AFP, 06 May 2025 19:05

Three people were killed and 38 injured Tuesday in Israeli strikes against targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, insurgent media reported.

The strikes targeted Sanaa airport, a cement factory, and a power plant, notably according to the al-Massirah channel and the Saba news agency.

