Three killed in Israeli strikes according to Houthis

Three people were killed and 38 injured Tuesday in Israeli strikes against targets of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, insurgent media reported.
The strikes targeted Sanaa airport, a cement factory, and a power plant, notably according to the al-Massirah channel and the Saba news agency.
