Houthis threaten to retaliate against Israeli strikes

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, warned that they would retaliate against Israeli strikes on Tuesday on the airport and power plants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
"The aggression will not go unanswered and Yemen will not be deterred from its position of support for the Palestinians of Gaza," the Houthis' political bureau said in a statement.
The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, warned that they would retaliate against Israeli strikes on Tuesday on the airport and power plants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
"The aggression will not go unanswered and Yemen will not be deterred from its position of support for the Palestinians of Gaza," the Houthis' political bureau said in a statement.