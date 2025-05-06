Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
YEMEN

Houthis threaten to retaliate against Israeli strikes


By AFP, 06 May 2025 18:04

Smoke rises on the horizon after an Israeli airstrike on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen controlled by the Houthis, on May 6, 2025. (Credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP.)

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, warned that they would retaliate against Israeli strikes on Tuesday on the airport and power plants in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

"The aggression will not go unanswered and Yemen will not be deterred from its position of support for the Palestinians of Gaza," the Houthis' political bureau said in a statement.

News

