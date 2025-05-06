Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

YEMEN

Houthi media report 'Israeli-US' strikes on Sanaa airport


By AFP, 06 May 2025 16:11

Yemenis hold signs during a solidarity rally with the Palestinians and the Gaza Strip and to condemn Israel and the United States, in Sanaa, on May 2, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Huwais/AFP.)

Houthi rebel media in Yemen reported on Tuesday strikes targeting Sanaa airport, following a call from the Israeli army to evacuate the area of the Yemeni capital's airport.

"The American-Israeli aggression targeted Sanaa International Airport with a series of strikes," announced the rebel channel, Al-Massirah. Two AFP correspondents in Sanaa said they heard several strikes and saw smoke rising from different locations.

Houthi rebel media in Yemen reported on Tuesday strikes targeting Sanaa airport, following a call from the Israeli army to evacuate the area of the Yemeni capital's airport.

"The American-Israeli aggression targeted Sanaa International Airport with a series of strikes," announced the rebel channel, Al-Massirah. Two AFP correspondents in Sanaa said they heard several strikes and saw smoke rising from different locations.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read