Houthi media report 'Israeli-US' strikes on Sanaa airport

Houthi rebel media in Yemen reported on Tuesday strikes targeting Sanaa airport, following a call from the Israeli army to evacuate the area of the Yemeni capital's airport.
"The American-Israeli aggression targeted Sanaa International Airport with a series of strikes," announced the rebel channel, Al-Massirah. Two AFP correspondents in Sanaa said they heard several strikes and saw smoke rising from different locations.
Houthi rebel media in Yemen reported on Tuesday strikes targeting Sanaa airport, following a call from the Israeli army to evacuate the area of the Yemeni capital's airport.
"The American-Israeli aggression targeted Sanaa International Airport with a series of strikes," announced the rebel channel, Al-Massirah. Two AFP correspondents in Sanaa said they heard several strikes and saw smoke rising from different locations.