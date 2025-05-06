Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Qatari mediator says 'efforts continue' to reach a truce agreement


By AFP, 06 May 2025 14:13

Smoke rises from Gaza, seen from Israel, May 6, 2025. (Credit: Reuters/Amir Cohen.)

Qatar, the mediating country between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, said on Tuesday it is continuing its efforts towards a truce in Gaza, shortly after a statement from Hamas indicated that negotiations were no longer useful at this stage.

"Our efforts continue despite the difficulty of the situation and the catastrophic humanitarian situation" in the Palestinian territory, said the spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed al-Ansari, noting "permanent contacts" between the parties involved.

News

