Qatari mediator says 'efforts continue' to reach a truce agreement

Qatar, the mediating country between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, said on Tuesday it is continuing its efforts towards a truce in Gaza, shortly after a statement from Hamas indicated that negotiations were no longer useful at this stage.

"Our efforts continue despite the difficulty of the situation and the catastrophic humanitarian situation" in the Palestinian territory, said the spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed al-Ansari, noting "permanent contacts" between the parties involved.