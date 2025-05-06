Russia will respond 'immediately' if Ukraine attacks

The Kremlin stated on Tuesday that the Russian military would respond 'immediately' in the event of a Ukrainian attack during the unilateral ceasefire ordered by Vladimir Putin between May 8 and 10.

"If the Kiev regime does not do the same and continues to attempt to hit our positions or installations, an adequate response will be given immediately," said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the "theatrical performance" of his Russian counterpart, marking Kiev's rejection, as it continues to demand an "unconditional" cease-fire.