Interior Ministry publishes election results in Aley and Kesrouan districts

Interior Ministry published on Tuesday the results of the municipal elections in the districts of Aley and Kesrouan in Mount Lebanon, which took place on Sunday.

On Monday evening, the election results in the caza of Baabda were published. According to the ministry, 376,725 people participated in the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, representing a turnout of 45.16%. Furthermore, 660 complaints were recorded and 8,075 calls were received on the 1766 hotline.

The next municipal elections will take place on Sunday, May 11th in North Lebanon, on Sunday, May 18th in Beirut and in the Bekaa, and on Saturday, May 24th for South Lebanon (with May 25th being a holiday for the occasion of the liberation of the South).

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar praised the conduct of these elections, prepared in record time, without major incidents on the ground despite complaints recorded by the central operations room, mostly of an administrative nature (nonexistent names on the lists).