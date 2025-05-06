Drones strike on major power station at port

Drones hit the main electrical substation in Port Sudan on Tuesday, the national electricity company reported, causing a total power outage at the government headquarters allied with the army in this eastern Sudanese city.

Teams have been deployed to the site to assess the damage, the company said in a statement, as the Red Sea coastal city continues to be targeted by drones for the third consecutive day. The army of this East African country has been at war with paramilitaries since April 2023.