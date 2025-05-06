Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
YEMEN

Houthi rebels report four killed after Israeli strikes


By AFP, 06 May 2025 12:03

Yemen's Houthi rebels reported on Tuesday that four people were killed in the west of the country following strikes that Israel claimed to have carried out the previous day in response to "attacks" by these Iran-backed insurgents.

"Three people were killed and 35 injured following the U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Bajil cement plant," while the bombing of the port of Hodeida resulted in one dead and four injured, reported the rebels' channel al-Massirah citing the Houthi Health Ministry.

