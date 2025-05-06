France firmly condems Israeli plan

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed on Tuesday his 'very firm condemnation' of the Israeli plan to conquer Gaza and its new military campaign on Palestinian territory.
'This is not acceptable,' said Barrot on RTL radio, considering that the Israeli government was 'in violation of humanitarian law.' According to him, 'the urgency is a cease-fire and massively unhindered humanitarian aid access.'
