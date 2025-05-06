Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

France firmly condems Israeli plan


By AFP, 06 May 2025 11:57

Palestinian children head to a water distribution point to fill their containers in the city of Gaza, on May 4, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP.)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed on Tuesday his 'very firm condemnation' of the Israeli plan to conquer Gaza and its new military campaign on Palestinian territory.

'This is not acceptable,' said Barrot on RTL radio, considering that the Israeli government was 'in violation of humanitarian law.' According to him, 'the urgency is a cease-fire and massively unhindered humanitarian aid access.'

