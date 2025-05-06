In Mount Lebanon, former FPM MPs score a point against their old party
Months after leaving the Free Patriotic Movement, some MPs make way in key regions.
/OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 06 May 2025 10:29
Just months after their departure — whether by resignation or expulsion — from the Free Patriotic Movement, MPs Alain Aoun (Baabda), Simon Abi Ramia (Jbeil) and Ibrahim Kanaan (Metn) scored a modest but symbolic victory in Sunday’s municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, making significant inroads in their traditional strongholds.It was a clear signal to their former leader, Gebran Bassil, that their political relevance does not hinge on remaining within the FPM. But with the 2026 legislative elections a year away, these results are far from a guarantee of continued momentum. The victories are mostly limited to their hometowns and stem from electoral alliances that may prove difficult to replicate in a national race.Kanaan, since leaving the FPM in August 2024, has positioned himself as a key player in the Jdeideh-Boushrieh-Sadd municipal...
