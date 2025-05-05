Minimum wage talks resume on May 7 amid employer-worker standoff

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — After a month of stalled discussions, the Labor Ministry and the Index committee — the body tasked with reviewing wage policy and made up of union representatives and economic bodies — will meet again on May 7 to negotiate a potential minimum wage adjustment for private sector employees.The committee was originally scheduled to convene on April 28, but Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar postponed the session, citing a lack of consensus among different key stakeholders. “There is a difference between the two parties regarding the minimum wage and other components related to transportation and scholarship benefits,” Haidar told L’Orient Today.He previously said the delay was intended to allow for “additional constructive discussions among various stakeholders” and to help “strike a balance between workers’ rights and employers’...

