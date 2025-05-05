Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will be intensive


Reuters / 05 May 2025 18:05

Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will be intensive

Israeli military vehicles operate in Gaza, by the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, May 3, 2025. (Credit: Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a new offensive in Gaza will be an intensive military operation aimed at defeating Hamas, but stopped short of detailing just how much of the enclave's territory would be seized.

"Population will be moved, for its own protection," Netanyahu said in a video posted on X. He said Israeli soldiers won't go into Gaza, launch raids and then retreat. "The intention is the opposite of that," he said.

