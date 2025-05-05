Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

EU 'concerned' by new Israeli plan, calls for 'restraint'


By AFP, 05 May 2025 15:57

Palestinians inspect the damage caused by Israeli strikes overnight, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, on May 4, 2025. Photo AFP/EYAD BABA

The European Union is "concerned" by the new Israeli plan involving the "conquest" of Gaza and calls for the "utmost restraint," a spokesperson for its diplomatic service said Monday.

"The European Union is concerned about the planned extension of the Israeli forces' operation in Gaza, which will lead to more casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population. We urge Israel to exercise the utmost restraint," said this spokesperson, Anouar El Anouni, during the European Commission's daily press briefing.

The European Union is "concerned" by the new Israeli plan involving the "conquest" of Gaza and calls for the "utmost restraint," a spokesperson for its diplomatic service said Monday.

"The European Union is concerned about the planned extension of the Israeli forces' operation in Gaza, which will lead to more casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population. We urge Israel to exercise the utmost restraint," said this spokesperson, Anouar El Anouni, during the European Commission's daily press briefing.

On the same topic

News

 All news

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read