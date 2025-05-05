EU 'concerned' by new Israeli plan, calls for 'restraint'

The European Union is "concerned" by the new Israeli plan involving the "conquest" of Gaza and calls for the "utmost restraint," a spokesperson for its diplomatic service said Monday.

"The European Union is concerned about the planned extension of the Israeli forces' operation in Gaza, which will lead to more casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population. We urge Israel to exercise the utmost restraint," said this spokesperson, Anouar El Anouni, during the European Commission's daily press briefing.