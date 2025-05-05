In Lebanon, minors are both victims and perpetrators of alarming crime

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Whether as perpetrators or victims, minors are increasingly involved in crime in Lebanon, amid a socioeconomic collapse that has been ongoing since 2019 and as Lebanon emerges from a devastating 13-month war against Israel. A report published on April 13 by the Union for Child Protection in Lebanon (UPEL) revealed alarming figures: in 2024, at least 930 cases of violence against minors and 780 crimes committed by children were recorded. These data highlight the extent of the vulnerabilities to which children are exposed. “We are facing a lack of protection and parental guidance,” said Amira Succar, president of the association.What are the main crimes committed by minors and which ones are they victims of, and which regions are primarily affected?Among the offenses recorded by UPEL, 45 percent involve theft, notably motorcycle theft (60...

Whether as perpetrators or victims, minors are increasingly involved in crime in Lebanon, amid a socioeconomic collapse that has been ongoing since 2019 and as Lebanon emerges from a devastating 13-month war against Israel. A report published on April 13 by the Union for Child Protection in Lebanon (UPEL) revealed alarming figures: in 2024, at least 930 cases of violence against minors and 780 crimes committed by children were recorded. These data highlight the extent of the vulnerabilities to which children are exposed. “We are facing a lack of protection and parental guidance,” said Amira Succar, president of the association.What are the main crimes committed by minors and which ones are they victims of, and which regions are primarily affected?Among the offenses recorded by UPEL, 45 percent involve theft, notably motorcycle theft...

