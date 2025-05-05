JUVENILE CRIME
In Lebanon, minors are both victims and perpetrators of alarming crime
In 2024, at least 930 cases of child abuse and 780 crimes committed by children were recorded, according to the Union for Child Protection in Lebanon.
Whether as perpetrators or victims, minors are increasingly involved in crime in Lebanon, amid a socioeconomic collapse that has been ongoing since 2019 and as Lebanon emerges from a devastating 13-month war against Israel. A report published on April 13 by the Union for Child Protection in Lebanon (UPEL) revealed alarming figures: in 2024, at least 930 cases of violence against minors and 780 crimes committed by children were recorded. These data highlight the extent of the vulnerabilities to which children are exposed. “We are facing a lack of protection and parental guidance,” said Amira Succar, president of the association.What are the main crimes committed by minors and which ones are they victims of, and which regions are primarily affected?Among the offenses recorded by UPEL, 45 percent involve theft, notably motorcycle theft (60...
