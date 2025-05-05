Hostage Families Forum says Israel’s new plan 'sacrifices' hostages.

The Hostage Families Forum, the largest association of relatives of hostages in Israel, accused the Israeli government on Monday of 'sacrificing' hostages in Gaza following the approval of an expansion of the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian territory.

This plan merits the name "Smotrich-Netanyahu plan" because it "sacrifices the hostages," according to a statement from the association, referring to the influence of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. "This morning, the government admits it is choosing the territory over the hostages, contrary to the wishes of more than 70% of the population," the text adds.