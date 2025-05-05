Iran denies aiding Houthis after missile fired at Israeli airport

Iran denied on Monday any military aid to Yemen's Houthi rebels who claimed responsibility for a missile fired at the main international airport in Israel, in the name of defending Gaza Palestinians.

“The Yemenis’ action in favor of the Palestinian people was an independent decision conducted in solidarity” with the Palestinians, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Iran is a supporter of the Houthis, who control large parts of war-torn Yemen since 2014.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation against the Houthi rebels and Iran for allegedly supporting these insurgents.

“Israel will respond to (this) Houthi attack in due time and at a place chosen by us, to their Iranian terrorist masters,” he wrote on the social network X.

In response to these threats, Iran assured on Monday that it would retaliate against any attack on its territory.

“Iran emphasizes (its) firm determination to defend itself,” the Iranian foreign ministry statement said, warning Israel and the United States of the “consequences” of a possible attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have stepped up threats against Iran in recent months for its support of the Houthis.

The unprecedented attack on the Tel Aviv airport briefly suspended air traffic on Sunday and resulted in six minor injuries, according to Israeli authorities.