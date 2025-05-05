Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
TRIPOLI

Fire ravages coastal complex in Tripoli


By L'Orient Today staff, 05 May 2025 09:44

Fire ravages coastal complex in Tripoli

The building is on fire, as well as a number of cars parked in the parking lot. (Credit: Michel Hallak.)

A massive fire broke out at dawn on the night of Sunday to Monday in a coastal beach resort on the Bohsas road in Tripoli (North Lebanon), called "Naji Beach," our correspondent Michel Hallak reports.

Large areas of the complex were completely devastated by the flames, which also destroyed many cars parked in the lot. Panic spread among the residents of the complex, but due to a rapid evacuation, there were no casualties, except for two people with minor injuries who were assisted on-site by the Red Cross.

The Tripoli firefighters faced significant difficulties in controlling the blaze, the causes of which remain unknown, due to a lack of equipment. Fortunately, rain that fell that night aided the firefighters and contributed to extinguishing the flames.

